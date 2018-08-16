Kazakhstan's gold production grows 9.7% Jan-Jul 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An overall production of unwrought gold and semi-processed gold or in powder form reached 53,432 kg in January-July this year that is 9.7% more as compared to the same period of 2017, Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

In the accounting period gross output of unwrought and semi-processed silver or in the powder form made 575,426 kg that is 9.6% less than in 2017.