Kazakhstan’s gold production up in 2016

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan produced nearly 74.63 tons of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder gold in January-December 2016, or 17.3 percent more than in the same period in 2015, the Kazakh Statistics Committee said, Trend reported.

According to the committee, the fine gold production increased by 21.6 percent - to 37.74 tons in Kazakhstan in January-December 2016.

The committee said the production of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder silver dropped by 9.8 percent to 1,180 tons in Kazakhstan in January-December 2016.

The fine silver production was 1,176 tons in Kazakhstan, that is, 10 percent less than in January-December 2015.

In December 2016 unprocessed, semi-processed and powder gold production in Kazakhstan hit 7.04 tons, which is 13.4 percent more than in the same period of 2015. The production of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder silver reached 87.45 tons in December 2016, which is 23.9 percent more than in the same month of 2015.