Kazakhstan's gold production up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan produced nearly 67.59 tons of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder gold in January-November 2016, or 17.7 percent more than in the same period in 2015, the Kazakh Statistics Committee said.

According to the committee, the fine gold production increased by 23.7 percent - to 34.55 tons in Kazakhstan in January-November 2016, trend.az reports.



The committee said the production of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder silver dropped by 8.5 percent to 1.09 tons in Kazakhstan in January-November 2016.



The fine silver production was 1.089 tons in Kazakhstan, that is, 8.6 percent less than in January-November 2015.



Kazakhstan produced 63.72 tons of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder gold in 2015, or 26.6 percent more than in 2014. The production of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder silver reached 1,305 tons in Kazakhstan in 2015, or 32 percent more than in 2014.