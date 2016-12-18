EN
    17:05, 18 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's gold production up

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan produced nearly 67.59 tons of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder gold in January-November 2016, or 17.7 percent more than in the same period in 2015, the Kazakh Statistics Committee said.

    According to the committee, the fine gold production increased by 23.7 percent - to 34.55 tons in Kazakhstan in January-November 2016, trend.az reports.

    The committee said the production of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder silver dropped by 8.5 percent to 1.09 tons in Kazakhstan in January-November 2016.

    The fine silver production was 1.089 tons in Kazakhstan, that is, 8.6 percent less than in January-November 2015.

    Kazakhstan produced 63.72 tons of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder gold in 2015, or 26.6 percent more than in 2014. The production of unprocessed, semi-processed and powder silver reached 1,305 tons in Kazakhstan in 2015, or 32 percent more than in 2014.

