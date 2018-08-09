Kazakhstan's gold refinery produced above 10 tons of pure gold in H1 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tay-Ken Altyn gold refinery produced more than 10 tons of pure gold in the first six months of 2018, Kazinform reports.

"The gold refinery sent more than 10 tons of 9999 refined pure gold bars to the National Bank," its representative Muratbek Zhanas told journalists.



"This year the Tau-Ken Altyn refinery is expected to refine and sell 20 tons of gold to the National Bank. Besides, it refines scrap gold jewelry. The refinery plans to cooperate with the country's jewelers and sell them metal at the prices established at the London Stock Exchange," he added.