Kazakhstan’s Goliath selected for Golden Globe Awards long-list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The noir film «Goliath» directed by Kazakhstani Adilkhan Yerzhanov was selected for the Golden Globe Awards long-list, the KazakhFilm press service reports.

The Golden Globe Awards are accolades bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association beginning in January 1944, recognizing excellence in both American and international film and television. The awarding ceremony takes place annually in January.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 10, 2023.

«Goliath» is made by Kazakhstan-based Short Brothers and Changepoint companies with the participation of KazakhFilm and Cinerental and Russia’s All Media (a START Company) and Forest Film.

As earlier reported, «Goliath» had received a special award from independent film critics in Italy.

Berik Aitzhanov and Daniyar Alshinov of Kazakhstan were awarded the Premio bisato d'oro 2022 The Best Actors prize.