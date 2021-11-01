EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:45, 01 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Golubev fails in ATP 250 tournament final in St. Petersburg

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan failed in the final of the St. Petersburg Open 2021 doubles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Kazakhstani Golubev paired with Hugo Nys of Monaco lost to British Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares in two sets 3-6, 4-6 in the final match of the ATP 250 doubles tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
