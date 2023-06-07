EN
    07:10, 07 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Golubev sails into Heilbronner Neckarcup quarterfinal

    None
    Photo: AP
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine beat Pavel Kotov and Damir Džumhur in the men’s doubles Round of 16 at the Challenger Heilbronn in Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The match ended with a score of 7:6, 6:3.

    Next, they will face the winner of the match between Sander Arends/David Pel - Jonathan Eysseric/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

    Heilbronner Neckarcup cash prize stands at 145,000 euros.


    Sport Tennis
