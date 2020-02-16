Kazakhstan’s Gorodko wins another gold at FIS European Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko collected another gold at the FIS European Cup in Jyväskylä, Finland, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gorodko outperformed 19 athletes to claim the top of the podium with 160 points. German Hanna Weese came in second with 128 points. French Fantine Degroote settled for the third place with 96 points.

Earlier it was reported that Gorodko hauled gold in the Women’s Moguls on Day 1 of the FIS European Cup in Finland.