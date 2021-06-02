Kazakhstan’s government delegation pays working visit to Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The government delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy PM Roman Sklyar has made a working visit to the Russian Federation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

At a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Marat Khusnullin the issues of implementing joint projects in the sphere of road, border checkpoint reconstruction were under discussion.

The sides also agreed to work on unifying the construction norms and requirements the two countries have to increase economic effectiveness of project solutions in construction.

The meeting confirmed the two sides’ mutual commitment to the principles of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, implementation of joint measures to create additional opportunities to work closely in industrial, trade and economic, investments spheres.

The efficiency and importance of intergovernmental dialogue between Kazakhstan and Russia was highlighted as well as agreement to maintain the high dynamics of mutual contacts was reached during the meeting.

As part of the visit Roman Sklyar addressed the plenary session of the Congress of the Russian Engineering Union, expressing confidence that strengthening of Kazakh-Russian industrial cooperation will have a positive impact on engineering development.