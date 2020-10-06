EN
Trends:
    18:39, 06 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s grain export to hit 7-8 mln tons

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan’s grain export may hit 7-8 mln tons,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told an online briefing.

    As of today the country harvested 99.5% of grain, threshed 20 mln tons. The export potential of the country is estimated at 7-8 mln tons of grain.

    He also stressed that Kazakhstan is not expected to impose any grain export restrictions.

    As earlier reported the Minister briefed on the new national agro-industrial complex development project for the five years ahead.


