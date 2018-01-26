Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers grab 8 medals in Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athletes collected 2 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the Takhti Greco-Roman Cup in Mahshahr, Iran, Sportinform reports.

Recall that Almat Kebispayev (67 kg) and Demeu Zhadrayev (72 kg) won their respective bouts. The other two finalists from our country were not that lucky. Kudaibergen Tursynov lost to Kaly Sulaimanov from Kyrgyzstan (63 kg), while Kussein Mutsolgov was defeated by Iranian Saman Azizi (87 kg).

The 2018 Cup bronze medal holders are Dastan Zarlykhanov and Meirambek Ainagulov (60 kg), Ibragim Magomadov (72 kg) and Azamat Kystaubayev (87 kg).

The Takhti Greco-Roman Cup is a prestigious rating tournament. Each of its winners, finalists and bronze medalists received 8, 6 and 4 points, respectively.