EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:23, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin defeated at start of tennis tournament in France

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin lost in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Saint-Tropez, France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin in pair with Ukrainian Oleksii Krutykh lost to the Dutch duo Bart Stevens and Jesper de Jong 1-6, 2-6 in the 1/8 finals match at the Saint-Tropez Open.

    In 47 minutes, the Kazakh-Ukrainian players hit one ace, made two doubles, as well as won four points and three games in a row.




    Photo: sports.kz




    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!