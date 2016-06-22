Kazakhstan's gross agricultural output in 2015 made 3.3 bln tenge

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Gross agricultural output of Kazakhstan in 2015 increased by 3.4% or by 3.3 bln tenge, Kazinform refers to Vice PM-Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov as saying at his meeting with public in Taldykorgan today.

According to him, the volume of food stuffs production in 2015 rose by 0.1% and made 1074.8 bln tenge. The mount of investments in fixed assets in food industry increased to 55.9 bln tenge that is 28% more than the last year indicators.



Grain holds 70% of agricultural crops planting, namely 14.9 mln ha. 55.8% of these lands are planted with wheat (11.8 mln ha)