Kazakhstan's Guardian of the Light debuts in Shanghai

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The world premiere of Kazakhstan's feature film Shyrakshy: Guardian of the Light directed by Yermek Turssunov took place in China at the XXII Shangahi International Film Festival.

The film is vying for the top honors of the festival which lasts until June 24. For the first time ever Kazakhstani feature film was screened in the main competition programme of the festival.



The film is about a soldier who returns from the war with an old film projector presented by an old German man. Till the end of his life he never parted with the projector.







The Shanghai International Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals of China. The first festival took place in October 1993 to feature 167 movies from 33 states of the world. It brought together about 300,000 viewers.

