Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank securities have been listed on AIX

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange («AIX», «Exchange») is pleased to announce that ordinary shares and global depositary receipts (GDRs) of Halyk Bank JSC have been included in the AIX official list effective September 30, 2019. Halyk Bank shares will be traded under (HSBK) ticker. GDRs will be traded under (HSBK.Y) ticker with quotation and settlements in US dollars, and are fully fungible between LSE (London Stock Exchange) and AIX, the press service of AIFC informs.

Currently, Halyk Bank is the only Kazakhstan’s bank whose global depositary receipts are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The IPO of Halyk Bank took place on the LSE in 2006.

CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, noted: «Listing of Halyk Bank securities on AIX provides full local and foreign retail investors’ access to trading in the bank shares and GDR’s on one market. It is another important milestone in the development of an integrated equity in Kazakhstan. We are excited to have Halyk, Kazakhstan’s premier banking franchise, list on AIX.»

Halyk Finance acted as the main organizer of the listing on AIX.