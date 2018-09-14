Kazakhstan's hematologists forecast increase of 5-year survival rates up to 60%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry hosted a meeting on the development of hematological assistance to adult population under the chairmanship of Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, its press service reports.

Reps of the Healthcare Ministry, compulsory medical insurance fund, republican healthcare development centre and hematologists took part in the roundtable discussions. Those attending discussed a roadmap for the development of the country's hematological assistance worked out by the professional hematological community of Kazakhstan. It concerns drug provision, staffing level increase issues, early up-to-date blood disease diagnosis.



Optimization scheme is proposed through the creation of an efficient model of hematological assistance to population that is based on development of a closed circuit of medical services for the patients in one place in the regions ranging from diagnostics to rehabilitation.



The end result as the hematologists forecast is to increase the patients' five-year survival rates up to 60% thanks to the joint efforts.