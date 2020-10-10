Kazakhstan’s hi-tech projects presented in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - On October 9, 2020, a number of large-scale investment projects worth more than USD 5 bln were presented to the members of Kazakhstan-Japan Business Council and representatives of Japanese transnational corporations, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Corporations including Marubeni, Sumitomo, Mitsui & Co., Toyota Tsusho, Komatsu, Sojitz, Toyo Engineering, Nissin, Yokogawa Electric, as well as major banks as Mizuho and MUFG joined the investment forum.

The event was organized within Kazakhstan MFA’s 3-level investment promotion system by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Japan, Kazakh Invest JSC, with extensive support from the Japan Association for Trade with Newly Independent States (ROTOBO).

The Co-Chair of the Business Council, Vice Chairman of Marubeni Corporation Ichiro Takahara stressed that in order to overcome current coronavirus crisis Kazakhstan and Japan should expand trade and economic cooperation beyond traditional sectors to new niches, including digital, finance and green economy.

Among the projects, participants expressed their interest in such proposals as production of electric vehicles and batteries, pumping equipment, pipeline valves and asynchronous electric motors, robotic complex, railway springs, household appliances, typhlotechnical facilities for blind and visually impaired people, hydrometallurgical copper plant.