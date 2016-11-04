Kazakhstan’s honey will be sold in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to export honey in China, according to Deputy Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Nurzhan Altayev.

According to Nurzhan Altayev, recently 1500 bee-keepers from East-Kazakhstan formed a cooperative society. "They acquired processing and packing workshop by their own effort and the production volumes which has been achieved can be offered to China. The Chinese veterinary inspection invited by the bee-farmers checked the quality of the honey and were satisfied that the honey does not contain any additives or antibiotics. Now in near future certificate will be issued and the market of China will be opened for Kazakhstan's honey. Such practice will be mandatory for each product which our farmers will be supplying to the market of China", - Nurzhan Altayev said.

According to Altayev, China receives about 7 thousand tons of honey to the amount of USD 75 million.

As earlier informed the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs initiated "Export to China" movement which is called to help Kazakhstan producers to promote their goods to the market of neighboring country.