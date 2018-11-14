Kazakhstan's honorary consulate opens in Mogilev

MOGILEV. KAZINFORM An honorary consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opened in Mogilev on 14 November.

Taking part in the solemn opening ceremony were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev and Mogilev Oblast Governor Vladimir Domanevsky, BelTA has learned.



"The consulate opened in Mogilev for a reason, because Mogilev Oblast is an important partner of Kazakhstan, while our trade is estimated at dozens of million dollars," Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said.



Mogilev Oblast and Kazakhstan have developed close interregional contacts: cooperation agreements were signed by Mogilev Oblast with East Kazakhstan Region and South Kazakhstan Region, as well as between Mogilev and Semey. Over 400 nationals of Kazakhstan live in Mogilev Oblast.



"In our view, the opening of the honorary consulate will give a new impetus to comprehensive cooperation," the diplomat said. "Kazakhstan is among the most important economic partners of Mogilev Oblast," Vladimir Domanevsky noted.



In January-September 2018, the trade between companies of Mogilev Oblast and Kazakhstan expanded by 57% to reach $82.8 million. The export to Kazakhstan rose by 52.4%. "We are convinced that this is not a limit. We believe that the opening of the consulate will help ramp up our cooperation," Vladimir Domanevsky said.