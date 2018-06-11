Kazakhstan's Ilyin returns back to sport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakhstan's weightlifter Iliya Ilyin has officially announced his decision to resume his career at today's press conference at the Central Communications Service, Sportinform sports news agency informs.

As earlier reported, Ilyin had been stripped off gold medals he grabbed at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games because of positive doping tests and was disqualified for two years. Disqualification ended on June 10 and now he has a chance to be qualified for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.