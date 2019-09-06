EN
    13:16, 06 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Ilyin to vie for 2019 World Weightlifting Championship title

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 85th World Weightlifting Championship will kick off on September 16 in Pattaya, Thailand, Olympic.kz reports.

    Zulfiya Chinshanlo and Yekaterina Bykova will represent Kazakhstan in the women’s 55 kg and 71 kg events correspondingly.

    The men’s team consists of Arli Chontei, Igor Son, Denis Ulanov, Nijat Rakhimov, Aidar Kazov, Ilya Ilyin, Ibragim Bersanov.


    The World Weightlifting Championship will end on September 27.


