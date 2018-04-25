Kazakhstan's Ilyin, Vinokurov and Sapiyev to join Atyrau bike ride

ASTANA-ATYRAU. KAZINFORM "A charitable bike ride will take place on April 30 in Atyrau," governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

"Above 1,000 people are supposed to take part in the event backed by a local entrepreneur. Olympic champions, namely, Alexander Vinokurov, Serik Sapiyev and Iliya Ilyin are expected to participate in the bike ride," Nogayev said.



A charitable campaign will be held there as part of the sports event to support 80 children.