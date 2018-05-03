Kazakhstan’s industrial products prices rise 2.4% YTD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In April 2018, producer prices for industrial products including production services have receded 0.1 percent month-on-month and increased by 2.4 percent in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

Since the start of the year, manufacturers and mining enterprises' prices have grown by 2.8 pct and 2 pct, respectively. The prices for produced industrial products have gone up by 2.1 percent, while industrial services have become 5.9 percent more expensive.

In the accounting period, the prices for the following products have advanced: diesel (by 10.3 pct), natural gas (5.6 pct), coal (3.3 pct), metal ores (3.1 pct), oil (1.5 pct), fuel oil (1.1 pct), gasoline (0.4 pct). In the meantime, liquefied propane and butane have fallen 2.2 percent in price.

The prices of ferroalloys, rolled ferrous metal products, and zinc have grown by 15.3 pct, 5.9 pct, and 0.7 pct, respectively. However, there was a decrease in the prices of aluminum (3.5 %), lead (3.4 %), copper (2.2 %), and precious metals (0.9 %).

There was also an upward rise in producer prices of tea (4%), rye flour (3.6%), vegetable oil (2.6%), sugar (2.4%), rice (1.9%), dairy products (0.7%), and bread (0.4%). The prices have declined for wheat flour (4.9 percent), cereals (4.5 percent), poultry (1.6 percent), and pasta (1.5 percent).