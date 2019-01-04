Kazakhstan's industrial products went up by 19% in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prices of industrial manufacturing enterprises with due regard to their production services decreased by 6.2% last December as compared to November 2018 and grew by 12.4% compared to December 2017.

In January -December 2018 prices went up by 19% as compared to 2017, the statistics committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry reports.



Since the beginning of 2018, prices of processing enterprises increased by 8.8%, mining enterprises products increased in price by 16.3%. Industrial output went up by 12.9%, industrial services by 6.7%.



In the accounting period diesel went up in price by 26.2%, oil by 18%, natural gas by 15%, coal by 10.7%, petrol by 1.8%.