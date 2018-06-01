EN
    20:18, 01 June 2018

    Kazakhstan's inflation rate reaches 2.4% YTD

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In May 2018, the inflation rate in Kazakhstan reached 0.2% month-on-month and 2.4% year-to-date, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

    In the past month, food and non-food prices went up by 0.1 pct and 0.4 pct, respectively. In the meantime, commercial services for the population got 0.2 percent more expensive.

    As of June 1, the prices for food, non-food products, and commercial services have grown by 2.9%, 2.1%, and 2.1%, respectively, since the start of the year.

     

