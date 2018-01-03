Kazakhstan’s inflation rate reaches 7.1% in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In December 2017, the inflation rate in Kazakhstan was 0.7 percent higher than in the previous month. In contrast to December last year, the rise in inflation amounted to 7.1 percent, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

Last month, food and non-food products prices rose, and services purchased by the public have advanced by 1.1%, 0.5%, and 0.3%, respectively. From 1st of January last year to 1st of January 2018, the prices for the above products and services have risen by 6.5%, 8.9%, and 5.9%, correspondingly.

In particular, the growth in price has reached 31.8% for diesel fuel, 17.6% for gasoline, 17.4% for coal, and 8.6$ for bottled gas.

Since January 2017, in the Cost-of-Living Index, the shares of food, non-food products, and paid services have equaled to 37.6%, 30.2%, and 32.2%, respectively.