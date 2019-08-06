Kazakhstan’s initiative on Islamic food security presented in Brunei Darussalam

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN. KAZINFORM Acting Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Yerlan Baidaulet paid a working visit to Brunei Darussalam, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Yerlan Baidaulet met with Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism of Brunei Awang Ali Bin Apong.

Yerlan Baidaulet briefed the Minister on the current state of the IOFS’ activity. He emphasized that cooperation within the IOFS opened wide opportunities for the exchange of experience in the field of know-how, in coordination of actions on rendering humanitarian assistance, as well as in mobilization and management of financial and agricultural resources in order to improve food security in member states. The IOFS representative noted the Organization’s readiness to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of the long-term food security plan of Brunei in the development of its own agriculture (increasing its share from 1% to 4% within the country's GDP) and the export of some products. In this regard, he invited Brunei Darussalam to join the IOFS and take part in the 2nd session of its General Assembly slated for August 27-29, 2019 in Jeddah.

Yerlan Baidaulet also met with Deputy Managing Director of the Brunei Investment Agency Ahmad Jeffrey Abd Rahman, where he acquainted the participants with the upcoming plans for the operational and investment activities of the Organization, including the preparation of a common information system for the analysis and monitoring of food balance of each of the Islamic countries, the development of feasibility studies of affiliated structures. At the meeting, the Kazakh representative spoke about the activity of JSC NC Kazakh Invest, Kazakhstan’s investment promotion agency, and Astana International Financial Center, and invited to cooperate with them.

The Bruneian side positively evaluated the prospects of cooperation in agro-industrial and investment spheres and noted the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative. It was emphasized that the Organization’s activity was an important step towards ensuring global food security. Minister Apong said that the Bruneian side would further consider the possibility of joining the Organization and participating in the 2nd session of the IOFS General Assembly.