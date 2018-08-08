Kazakhstan's int'l reserves exceed USD 87.6 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of international reserves of Kazakhstan decreased this July by 0.61% against last July, by 1.58% as compared to last December to stand at USD 87,668 bln.



The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan increased by 2.62% in July to reach USD 30,886 bln, the net international reserves rose by 2.67% to hit USD 30,388 bln, the National Bank release reads.



The volume of the country's National Fund assets made USD 56,782 bln decreasing by 2.29%. The volume of assets in foreign exchange made USD 18,09 bln that is 5.41% more than in the previous month. The volume of assets in gold declined by 1.07% to make USD 12,796 bln.