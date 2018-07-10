Kazakhstan's int'l reserves exceed USD 88.67 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The amount of international reserves of Kazakhstan decreased this June by 1.37% as compared to May this year, by 0.45% against last December to reach USD 88,674 billion.

The volume of gross international reserves of Kazakhstan decreased by 0.51% in June (by 0.59% since the beginning of the year) to amount to USD 30,563 billion, volume of net international reserves dropped by 0.51% to stand ad USD 30,065 billion, the National Bank said in a statement.



Assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan hit USD 58,111 billion declining by 1.81%. Volume of assets in foreign exchange made USD 17,629 billion that is 1.53% more as compared to the previous month. Assets in gold reduced by 3.16% to reach USD 12,935 billion.