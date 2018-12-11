Kazakhstan's int'l reserves hit USD 87.8 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of international reserves of Kazakhstan increased by 3.69% in November this year as compared to this October, decreased by 1.45% against last December to stand at USD 87,786 billion, Kazinform reports.

According to the data of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the volume of gross international reserves of Kazakhstan rose by 3.84% in November (decreased by 1.91% since the beginning of the year) to hit USD 30,158 billion, including net international reserves that grew by 3.9% up to USD 29.672 billion.



The assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan went up by 3.61% to settle at USD 57.628 billion. The volume of assets in gold expanded by 1.48% to achieve USD 13.555 billion. The volume of assets in foreign exchange went up by 5.84% in the past month to make USD 16.603 billion.