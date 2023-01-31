Kazakhstan’s international human rights obligations discussed at dialogue platform at MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and ensuring their implementation in the activities of the country’s judicial system were discussed at the first meeting in 2023 of the Human Dimension Dialogue Platform, Consultative and Advisory Body under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Members of Parliament, the Secretary of the Human Rights Commission under the President of Kazakhstan, representatives of the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner in Kazakhstan, relevant line ministries and Kazakhstan’s human rights NGOs attended the meeting. More than 60 people participated overall, including representatives of international partners, such as UNDP, OSCE, European Union, USAID, as well as the embassies of several countries in Astana, who attended the meeting as guests.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko addressed the participants on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, and highlighted that Kazakhstan remains committed to the policy of open and equal dialogue with society for joint work in the field of human rights observance. «We continue to follow the path of building a just and rule of law state in which the welfare of people and respect for human rights are fundamental. In 2023, the implementation of profound political, economic and social reforms initiated by the Head of State, aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, in which there is no place for abuse of power and disregard by the authorities, will continue», stated Vassilenko.

Representatives of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan addressed the meeting as speakers.

Constitutional Court’s representative presented a detailed report on the functions and mechanisms of the new judicial body. Supreme Court official informed the participants about the novelties in the legislation aimed at reforming the judicial system in line with best international practices.

Representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs informed about the implementation process of the Government’s Plan on priority measures in the field of human rights.

Head of the Kadir-Kasiyet NGO, representing the civil society, proposed a number of recommendations for improving criminal legislation in order to further increase the level of legal protection of citizens, ensure effective judicial protection of their rights and the formation of a high-quality judicial corps.

Representatives of civil society and state authorities actively participated in the discussion, which was held in an open and constructive atmosphere. During the session, participants proposed valuable suggestions and recommendations for further improvement of criminal justice.

Photo: gov.kz