Kazakhstan’s international reserves exceed $90.8B

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In February 2018, the international reserves of Kazakhstan have increased by 0.15 percent month-on-month and by 1.95 percent year-to-date, up to $90.802 billion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross international reserves of Kazakhstan have grown by 0.27 percent in February (2.24 pct in January-February) up to $31.434 billion, which includes the net international reserves increased by 0.29 percent (+2.26 pct) up to $30.915 billion.

The total assets of the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to $59.368 billion, increasing by 0.09 pct (+1.8 pct). The assets in freely convertible currency reached $18.404 billion, demonstrating a 0.76-percent increase in contrast to the previous month (0.86 pct year-to-date). The assets in gold have declined by 0.41 percent (+4.26 percent) down to $13.03 billion.