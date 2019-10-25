Kazakhstan’s intl reserves comprise $88.2bn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan National Bank’s gold and currency reserves decreased by 6.8% (2.1bn tenge) and made $28.8bn, according to NB Deputy Chairman Madina Abylkassymova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Total international reserves of Kazakhstan including the National Fund assets ($59.4bn) comprised $88.2bn.

«Compared to the H1 2018, the export of goods rose by 0.8% up to $28.6bn. The import of goods increased by 7.2% up to $17.2bn as a result of increased demand for investment and non-food products,» Madina Abylkassymova said while presenting the bill «On National Budget for 2020-2022.»