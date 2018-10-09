Kazakhstan's intl reserves made over $86B Sep 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Compared to August, 2018 the amount of Kazakhstan's international reserves in September 2018 reduced by 0.79% . Compared to December 2017 this figure fell by 3.06% and made $86,3 billion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As per the National Bank's data, the volume of international reserves of Kazakhstan in September fell by 1.58% (by 2.33% since the year beginning), to $30,02 billion. The net volume of international reserves decreased by 1.59% (-2.31%) to $29,53 billion.



The volume of the National Fund assets made $56,32 billion having fallen by 0.37% (-3.44%). The volume of assets in freely convertible currency comprised $17, 27 billion having declined by 2.33% (by 5.32% since December 2017). The volume of gold assets reduced by 0.54% (+2.03%) and reached $12,75 billion.