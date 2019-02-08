EN
    13:18, 08 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s intl reserves rise by 0.22% in Jan 2019

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the National Bank’s preliminary data, Kazakhstan’s international reserves in January 2019 rose by 0.22% against December 2018 and reached $88.838bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Gross international reserves of the country in January dropped by 1.08% to $30.592bn while net international reserves decreased by 1.11% and made $30.102bn.

    The NB’s assets comprised $58.246bn having increased by 0.91%. The volume of assets in freely convertible currency made $15.572bn (-5.83%).

    The volume of gold assets rose by 4.37% and made $15.02bn.

