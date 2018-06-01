Kazakhstan's investment opportunities - prospects for German companies forum held in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's investment opportunities - prospects for German companies forum took place in Berlin with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Germany and KazakhInvest National Company.

The event was organized by the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, reps of state bodies, German business alliances, companies and banks located in Berlin, the embassy's press service informs.



According to KazakhInvest Chairman of the Board Saparbek Tuyakbayev, about two third of investments into Central Asian countries' GDP account for Kazakhstan that ranks first among the CIS countries in terms of attracting investments per capita. He also touched upon the working mechanisms for supporting foreign investors, including a wide range of financial tools of the Astana International Financial Centre. Today the foreign companies working in Kazakhstan have an access to the market numbering above 500 mln people. The multimodal Eurasian transport corridor, including 5 railway and 6 highway international routes, the West Europe-West China modern transcontinental highway, runs through Kazakhstan.



Addressing those gathered, Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov highlighted five global megatrends the Kazakh President pointed out at the Global Challenges Summit held recently in Astana.

Managing director of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms noted that Germany estimates Kazakhstan's investment climate as very positive, as all international ratings read. "It is very important that Kazakhstan is geared to the best global practices," he added.



Following the results of the trip, the Kazakh delegation held meetings with German companies and signed agreements.