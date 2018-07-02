Kazakhstan's investment opportunities showcased in Hong Kong

BEIJING - HONG KONG. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest JSC NC, Marat Birimzhan, took part in the 3rd Belt and Road Summit international investment forum held in Hong Kong, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 5,000 reps of government and business circles from 55 states of the world attended the event. Investment opportunities and promising projects of Kazakhstan in ore mining, infrastructure, energy sectors, etc. were presented at the panel session.



Kazakh Invest jointly with General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong organized a presentation mount to feature the country's economic sectors of top-priority for foreign investments.



The Kazakh delegation members held talks with Invest HongKong authorities to share views on prospects for boosting mutual investment activities in the sphere of financial; technologies, green economy, etc.



