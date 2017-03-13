Kazakhstan's investment potential discussed in the Netherlands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands has organized a presentation of Kazakhstan's investment potential together with the Kazakh Invest Agency. The event was held at the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

Ambassador Magzhan Ilyassov informed the attended of the content of the Kazakh President's annual State-of-the-Nation Address "The Third



Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and made a presentation of the opportunities of business cooperation between the two countries.



The Diplomat invited Dutch businessmen to join the 3rd meeting of the Kazakh-Dutch Business Council scheduled for June 2017 as part of the Day of the Netherlands during the Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition. "The participation of the Netherlands in the upcoming exhibition will boost development ties in alternative energy and energy saving, management of water resources, logistics and telecommunication technologies," said the Ambassador.

Another speaker at the event - Regional Director of JSC Kazakh Invest for the EU Askhat Beissenbayev - clarified the terms of doing business in Kazakhstan, governmental measures on creation of legal guarantees and preferences for foreign investors, boosting the activity of joint enterprises and development of Kazakhstan's fuel and energy sector.





Having noted wide opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, chemical industry, science and new technologies, A.Beissenbyev invited Dutch companies to more actively join the industrial-innovative and infrastructure development projects of Kazakhstan.



At the end of the presentation, the sides reached an agreement on organization of a visit of a Dutch business delegation to Kazakhstan till the end of the year.



The Kazakh Embassy and the Kazakh Invest Agency agreed to continue active interaction for attracting Dutch investments in Kazakhstan economy.