Kazakhstan's involvement in UNSC's activity to contribute to ensuring global peace - Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs congratulated the people of Kazakhstan and the Head of State on election of our country to the UNSC non-permanent membership for 2017-2018.

"This historical event is a merit of the President of Kazakhstan, his high international authority and result of his step-by-step internal and foreign policies.

This is one more reason to be proud of our achievements and success at the international arena.



Our country has been provided a unique opportunity to promote its interests in the most authoritative organization of the world.



We believe that Kazakhstan's activity at this post will contribute to further ensuring of peace and security at the global level," the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs notes.