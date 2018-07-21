Kazakhstan's Irina Kuznetsova claims gold at Junior Asian Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh female athlete Irina Kuznetsova won a gold medal at the Junior Asian Wrestling Championships held in New Delhi, India, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh wrestler defeated Anshu Anshu of India scoring (3-2) in the quarterfinals and China's Xinyuan Sun (5-0) in the semifinals.

Kuznetsova won the final duel over Japan's Rin Kondo scoring 4-1 and, as a result, became an Asian champion.

It should be mentioned that Irina Kuznetsova is an athlete of the Central Sports Club of the Army of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense. She competed in the 62 kg weight division.

In total, the women's national team of Kazakhstan gained four medals at the Asian Championships: one gold and three bronze medals.