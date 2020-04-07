Kazakhstan’s irrigated lands acreage to double in 10 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The plan to increase the acreage of irrigated lands was sent to the local administrations (akimats) for further realization,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told the Government meeting.

According to the Minister, 1.5 mn ha of agricultural lands have water utilization infrastructure. M odern dripping and sprinkle irrigation accounts only for 14%. The rest use old-fashioned thriftless approaches. He stressed that the Government offers investment subsidies to encourage farmers.

Besides, the Minister focused on import substitution, transfer to lucrative crops and gradual increase of irrigated lands. He added that the Ministry developed a new cropping pattern. The document foresees two-fold extension of irrigated lands by 2030.