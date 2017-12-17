Kazakhstan’s Issa Akberbayev KOs Bosnian boxer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Issa Akberbayev successfully fought the twentieth bout in the professional ring, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

His opponent in the boxing event in Brovary, Ukraine, was Bosnia's Mirnes Denadic. Akberbayev won the ten-round cruiserweight fight in the fourth round as the referee stopped the contest.

As a result, Issa Akberbayev secured the twentieth win in the professional ring retaining the WBA Asia Champion belt he claimed in August by knocking out Russian Yuri Barashian. Denadic suffered the sixth defeat in his career.