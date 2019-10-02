Kazakhstan’s IT market is rising: volume of computer programming services increases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The volume of computer programming services in Kazakhstan increased by 46% in a year, while the volume of information services rose by 18%, Kazinform learnt from Finprom.

Kazakhstan’s IT sector becomes more attractive for business. 7,700 companies were registered in Kazakhstan’s IT sector at the end of August 2019, that is 11.8% more compared to the same period in 2018 (6,900 companies). 98.8% of IT companies are small ones. The share of medium-sized companies is 0.7% and the share of large ones is 0.5%.

According to IDC data, up to 60% of the global GDP will have been digitalized by 2022, while growth in any sector will be caused by the development of one or another technology. IT sector becomes a key one for business: IT distribution, goods and services, business models and principles of promotion are changing.

In the first half of 2019, the volume of computer programming and consultation services in the sector comprised 110.5bn tenge having increased by 46.1% against the same period in 2018.

Meanwhile, the volume of information services rose by 18% in a year and reached 59.3bn tenge. In the same period of 2018, the volume of information services made 50.3bn tenge (+13.6%).