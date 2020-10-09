Kazakhstan’s Karakat Bashanova presents MV for 2020 Junior Eurovision

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Karakat Bashanova’s MV Forever has debuted on the official website of 2020 Junior Eurovision Singing Contest, Kazinform reports.

The 12-year-old Karakat will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming 18th edition of the Junior Eurovision on November 29. Khabar TV Channel will air the contest live.





The music video for Forever was directed by Kazakhstani director Malik Zenger. It tells the story of a girl who lost her father at the young age of 7 and is dedicated to fathers in dangerous professions.

This year all participants will perform remotely from a television studio in their country of origin due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winner will be chosen via jury and online voting.

The country can participate in the Junior Eurovision Signing Contest only if it is an active member of the EBU.