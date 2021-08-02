EN
    20:34, 02 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s karate team arrives in Tokyo Olympic village

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Members of the Kazakhstani national karate team have arrived in the Olympic village in Tokyo for the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    It bears to remind that this is the first time in history that karate is featured into the program of the Summer Olympic Games.

    The first karate bouts are scheduled to take place on August 5. The finals will be held on August 7.

    Kazakhstan’s national karate team includes Darkhan Assadilov, Daniyar Yuldashev, Nurkanat Azhikanov, Moldir Zhanbyrbai and Sofia Berultseva.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tokyo Olympics
