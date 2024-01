Kazakhstan's Karlova wins ITF Juniors G5 in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's tennis player Yelizaveta Karlova has won the ITF Juniors G5 in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), defeating Russia's Tatiana Muzykanskaya 6:4,6:1, the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service said.

Karlova beat Valeriya Vorobiyeva of Uzbekistan in the semifinal 6:2,7:6, Arina Babkova in quarterfinals 7:5, 6:4, outplaying also Russia's Anna Mikhailova and Anastatia Lim in the second round and the opening match correspondingly.