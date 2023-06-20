EN
    09:13, 20 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Khamitova wins singles, doubles events at tennis tournament in Cholpon-Ata

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Sara Khamitova was crowned as the winner of the tennis tournament in Cholpon-Ata under the aegis of the Asian Tennis Federation, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the final of the tournament, Khamitova upset another Kazakhstani Adel Khussainova 6-2, 6-2. Khamitova paired with Kazakhstani Violetta Volkova defeated Adel Khussainova and Yekaterina Kiryushenko 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles final at the event as well.

    Kazakhstani duo Yana Kim and Amira Kaztugan were eliminated by the Russians Mariya Bakhtina and Nina Sozaonova 5-7, 6-4, 2-10 in the final of the J30 TBILISI ITF U18 MZIURI CUP 2023 in Georgia.

    Kazakhstan’s Rodion Traigel lost to Russian Ivan Makarov 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 in the U14 Tennis Europe final. Rodion and his doubles partner Mansur Sainov were also stunned in the tournament’s final by the Russian-Turkish tandem 3-6, 4-6.


