Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerasimenko vies in int'l table tennis tounament in Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Singapore is playing host to the prestigious table tennis tournament Grand Smash, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The tournament is held by the World Table Tennis.

Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerasimenko beat Poh Shao Feng Ethan of Singapore 3-1, and Tomislav Pucar 3-1. He is to take on Liang Jingkun of China, who is ranked fifth in the world, two-time world championship bronze medalist, in the 1/8 finals.

The prize fund of the tournament is $2,000,000.