EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:34, 17 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Kolmakov grabs silver at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan was placed second at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Men’s Moguls event in Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the official website of FIS.

    The FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup kicked off in the Kazakh city of Almaty today.

    Kolmakov earned 78.72 points for his Moguls routine elbowing aside Matt Graham from Australia with 78.42 points. Canadian Mikael Kingbury was ranked 1st with 85.67 points.

    A total of 16 athletes competed for medals at the event.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!