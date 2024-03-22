Kazakhstan, S. Korea deepening cooperation in forestry

The ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, took part in the event “Forest and Innovation - New Solutions for a Better World” dedicated to the International Day of Forests. It was organized by the Korea Forest Service and the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO), Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In his speech, the ambassador of Kazakhstan noted the positive dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Korea Forest Service and AFoCO in the field of forest accounting and restoration. Currently, two joint projects are being implemented to automate the collection of data on forestry and to improve technologies for the production of planting material. The planting of saxauls on the dry bottom of the Aral Sea was noted as a successful example of cooperation with the Korean side.

During the event, the Kazakh diplomat discussed with the Minister of the Korea Forest Service, Nam Sunghyun, the issue of opening a Regional Education and Training Center and an AFoCO Regional Representative Office in Kazakhstan. The Korean side expressed an interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of forest fire control and the introduction of advanced technologies for monitoring forests using drones, artificial intelligence, and satellites.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan has been a member of AFoCO since 2019 and a representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan is serving at the Secretariat of the organization as a fellowship officer.

It is symbolic that the event dedicated to the conservation and restoration of forests took place as part of the Nauryz celebration, symbolizing the renewal of nature and human harmony with the environment.